“Birds” might well be one of the many, many euphemisms for a certain white, powdered chemical substance that is a favorite subject of Virginia rap duo Clipse’s verses, but the meaning in their new album opener “Birds Don’t Sing” is a bit more literal. The song, which features John Legend and the Voices of Fire vocal group, deals with Malice and Pusha T’s relationships with their parents — and their mixed emotions in the wake of their parents passing.

In the first verse, Push writes a regretful letter to the brothers’ mom, rapping, “You even told Dad you wished y’all never splitted / See, you were checkin’ boxes, I was checkin’ my mentions / Sayin’ you was tired but not ready to go / Basically was dying without letting me know.” In the second verse, Malice echoes the sentiment, recounting his discovery of their father’s death not long after. “Your car was in the driveway, I knew you were home / By the third knock, a chill ran through my bones,” he recalls. “The way you missed Mama, I guess I should’ve known / Chivalry ain’t dead, you ain’t let her go alone.”

“Birds Don’t Sing” is the emotional standout of Clipse’s comeback album Let God Sort Em Out, but their first album in 15 years has plenty of highlights, including “Chains & Whips” with Kendrick Lamar, “So Be It,” and “P.O.V.” with Tyler The Creator.

You can watch the “Birds Don’t Sing” video above.

Let God Sort Em Out is out now via Roc Nation. Find more info here.