Clipse’s “Chains & Whips” was always going to be the standout from their new album Let God Sort Em Out. For one, it features Kendrick Lamar, a pairing that has been fascinating fans since “Nosestalgia” from Pusha T’s 2013 album My Name Is My Name.

For another, it has some of Pusha and Malice’s most vitriolic verses, just begging to be decoded as fans wonder whether they’re lighting up Drake, Kanye West, Travis Scott, or some other contemporary whose antics have offended their personal code of honor.

After all, the rollout for Let God Sort Em Out has featured nasty recriminations of at least one of the above on “So Be It,” while interviews have revealed their disdain for someone they saw as a false friend to their producer Pharrell Williams. Not to mention, the album’s release comes on the heels of an inflammatory 2024 that saw Kendrick take Drake to task, dragging the Canadian rapper’s name through the mud and continuing with a Super Bowl victory lap that had the former rap champion crying foul in court.

Even if it’s not the case that Clipse and Kendrick are flaming up specific rivals on “Chains & Whips,” it sure makes for a visually stunning video, with imagery drawn from a continuum of Black traditions ranging from Sunday worship service to the lunchroom table cipher sessions soundtracked by Clipse’s breakout hit “Grinding.” Check it out.

Watch Clipse’s “Chains & Whips” video above.

Let God Sort Em Out is out now via Roc Nation. You can find more info here.