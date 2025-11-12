Clipse Share Their Menacing ‘F.I.C.O.’ Video With Stove God Cooks

Clipse may have released their fourth studio album Let God Sort Em Out four months ago, but they’re keeping the rollout going to ensure it stays top of mind of Grammy voters for Best Rap Album of 2025.

Their latest effort to that end is the video for “F.I.C.O.,” the tongue-twisting collaboration with Syracuse rapper Stove God Cooks. The visual strings together stark, black-and-white imagery in collage with clips of the duo rapping their aggressive bars from the backseats of cars and the backrooms of seemingly abandoned buildings — exactly the sorts of places their grisly crime narratives would unfold.

“I remember late nights, pissy hallways / Driving me psycho / The money wouldn’t come fast enough / We was back and forth, down streamline / Moving weight was like lipo,” snarls Pusha T. Malice echoes, “Used to call me Windex ‘cause this thing I spray gon’ make you change minds / I done seen Hercules run / We was powerlifting 2.2’s / Nah, we ain’t throw gang signs.” Meanwhile, Stove God Cooks cooks on the chorus, “My shooter turn you inside out / I heard the Feds turned the crib inside out / Drop the roof on you *, let the inside out / Fresh Prince jacket, boy, I cook ‘em till they inside out.”

In addition to being nominated for Best Rap Album at the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards, the Virginia duo is also up for Album Of The Year, Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips” with Kendrick Lamar, and Best Rap Song for “Birds Don’t Sing” with John Legend.

You can watch Clipse’s “F.I.C.O.” video featuring Stove God Cooks above.