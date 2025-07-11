Let’s be clear; none of the rappers on Clipse’s new song “Chains & Whips” name any names in the course of flexing on their competition. But if we’re being honest, they shouldn’t have to. There are a lot of rappers that Malice, Pusha T, and Kendrick Lamar’s verses could apply to, so let’s just use “hit dogs holler” rules here. If the shoe fits, wear it.

So when Pusha snarls, “We all in the room, but here’s the elephant / You chasin’ a feature out of your element,” yes, he could probably be talking about Travis Scott, the ostensible target of his ire on their last single, “So Be It,” but it could also fit about half the rappers in the business today. Likewise, Kendrick’s threat to “send yo’ ass back to the cosmics” could be read as a little victory jig on the grave of Drake’s career — or it could be seen as a return to the competive energy hip-hop used to have before “the kumbaya sh*t” took over.

After all, Kenny does also declare, “Let’s be clear, hip-hop died again / Half of my profits may go to Rakim,” highlighting how so many of the pioneers go unrecognized (and unpaid) while clout-chasing artists who don’t even love hip-hop get million-dollar endorsement deals. They don’t need to name names — like the title of the new album Clipse dropped today, all they have to do is Let God Sort Em Out.

Listen to Clipse’s “Chains & Whips” featuring Kendrick Lamar above.

Let God Sort Em Out is out now via Roc Nation. You can find more info here.