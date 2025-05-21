Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Makes History On The Rap Music Charts

What started off as a cleverly written diss track has blossomed into something much more. During the 2025 Grammys, Kendrick Lamar’s scathing Drake diss track “Not Like Us” swept all five of its nominated categories. Even outside of the impressive feat, the song has remained a fixture on the music charts.

The NFR Podcast claims Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is now the longest charting rap song in history (53 weeks). Billboard has verified its 53-week run on the Billboard 100 chart. However, the outlet has not confirmed “Not Like Us” as the longest charting rap song. However, it has stamped one notable achieved made by the track.

Over on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, “Not Like Us,” is the longest running tune of those 53 trackable weeks, 26 were spent at No. 1.

But Lamar does have a challenger on his heels–himself and SZA. Billboard revealed Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s GNX collaboration “Luther” has now secured its 21 week at No. 1 on the same chart. “Luther” ties the record previously held by SZA’s SOS track “Kill Bill.”

So, Lamar holds the longest (“Not Like Us”) and second longing (“Luther”) record on the Hot Rap Songs chart. While SZA maintains the third-longest command.

Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is still at the center of Drake’s defamation and payola lawsuit against UMG.