As of this post, it’s just a matter of hours before the 2023 Coachella festival kicks off. Bad Bunny is set to close out the first day with a performance tonight (find the full list of set times for this first weekend here). Before that, though, he took to Instagram to set the table for a revealing set.

The post shared yesterday (April 13) includes a gallery of Bad Bunny photos and the caption, “tengo mucho que decirles, pero mejor les digo mañana en Coachella…,” which Instagram automatically translates to, “I have so much to tell you, but I better tell you tomorrow at Coachella…”

This post is also notable for marking Bad Bunny’s return to Instagram. In early January, he wiped his account clean, and days after that, he made the account private. At the time, he also updated his Twitter bio to read, “me van a extrañar…,” which translates to, “you will miss me.”

That came after he told Billboard in late 2022, “I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements. We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”