How To Watch Coachella 2023 At Home

Fans who can’t physically make it to Coachella this year are in for quite a treat, as 2023 will be the first-ever opportunity to stream performances from all six stages (Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theater, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, and Sonora) — without leaving the comfort of your house. Both weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23 will also be available to watch online for free.

Coachella will host a separate feed for each stage through their YouTube channel.

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean are headlining this year’s festival, so you’re sure to hear some good music and won’t have to wait in seriously-packed crowds, fly a plane to Palm Springs, or battle any of the traditional festival terrains to do it.

Other acts playing at Coachella include Gorillaz, Björk, Rosalía, Becky G, Kaytranada, Kali Uchis, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Blondie, and many more. View the complete 2023 lineup here.

The festival will also be offering live chat, “in-stream shopping,” and other “exclusive Shorts” from musicians and creators — alongside the standard festival stage performances. While the daily schedules and times for the streams have yet to be released, fans who want to watch the festival can find Coachella’s official channel here and can also set reminders for each of the stages.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.