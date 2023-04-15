Coachella 2023 Festival Fashion
Philip Cosores
Music

All The Best Festival Fashion At Coachella 2023

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returned to Indio, California this weekend, loaded with great music that literally drew fans from all over the world. With Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny and K-pop icons Blackpink among the headliners, Coachella’s global movement is in full swing, with other key artists (Frank Ocean, Blink-182, Phoebe Bridgers) hailing from the festival’s own backyard of Southern California. With so many locales represented, the expectation was that the fans would show up looking as fashionable and as eclectic as ever. And, they certainly delivered.

It’s been slightly more temperate weather conditions in California this year, thanks to a particularly cool and wet SoCal winter (there is even some snow still on the peaks near the fest). One of the questions for the weekend was whether people would tout as much skin as in years past. The answer was a resounding yes, as people still came ready for sun and dancing, even if the thermometer struggled to hit 80 degrees. The fans that didn’t arrive dressed to impress had options as well, with plenty of ways to tout Coachella-specific looks from the many merch vendors and an American Express pop-up with exclusive Blackpink shirts and accessories.

With Coachella’s first day in the books, take a look at some of our favorite festival fashion photos from the fest so far.

