Blackpink is one of the three main headliners at Coachella this weekend, alongside Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny. Just a few years earlier, they made history as the first female K-pop group to play the festival — even more of an achievement now that they’re at the top of the lineup.

Given the honor, each member of the band spoke with Billboard about how they felt about the opportunity.

“We’re so excited and honored to be able to return to Coachella as headliners,” Jennie said. “We had the best time in 2019 and can’t wait to experience the energy of the audience again. There are some nerves, but more than anything, we’re just ready to have fun.”

“I think performing for Coachella in 2019 was a moment that really woke us up as Blackpink — to be motivated, to dream on and dream big,” Rosé added. “But we never expected anything as big as being the headliner of a festival we’ve all grown up admiring and hoping someday we could find ourselves in the crowd of.”

Jisoo also reflected on just how far Blackpink has come in four years, noting that she’s hoping for the best during their headlining set.

“2019 Coachella was full of fascination and excitement, but we have no clue how 2023 Coachella will be,” she said. “We try all the time to show a new side of ourselves for each stage to repay the love from Blinks. It is an honor to perform as a headliner for Coachella festival; we want to show our improvement as Blackpink on stage — and will — so, stay tuned.”

“Our motto is to enjoy every stage and moment, ‘as if it’s the last,'” Lisa added, explaining goals to be “interacting with the audience by energy and doing our best while performing.”

Fans can expect to catch Blackpink playing both weekends at Coachella.