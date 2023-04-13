Coachella 2023 is coming up this weekend, and just hours ago, the set times were revealed. A previously unannounced Blink-182 performance was a surprise, but it may not be the only unexpected twist: The Weeknd isn’t officially on the lineup, but it looks like he may end up performing at the festival regardless.

He stirred up some speculation on April 10, tweeting, “[desert emoji] ?” He followed that with,”where will you find me ?”

🏜️ ? — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 11, 2023

where will you find me ? — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 11, 2023

Then, during a recent Instagram Live session (as Complex notes), The Weeknd told somebody off camera, “You just said ‘see you in the desert’ on Live. Exposed,” seemingly indicating that they “exposed” his surprise Coachella appearance.

On top of that, fan Twitter account @abelstargirllll shared a graphic of The Weeknd yesterday (April 12) and wrote, “THE WEEKND WILL PERFORM AT COACHELLA THIS YEAR.” While that in itself isn’t a big deal, The Weeknd retweeted the post.

THE WEEKND WILL PERFORM AT COACHELLA THIS YEAR 🏜️@theweeknd 👑 pic.twitter.com/WipawIUaRF — мαηєℓ ﾒ𝑜 ❀★ (@abelstargirllll) April 12, 2023

The Weeknd could potentially make guest appearances during other sets, as some of his collaborators/associates are performing, like Metro Boomin, Calvin Harris, and Kaytranada. He could also pop up during Blackpink’s headlining performance, considering he and the group’s Jennie star in the upcoming HBO series The Idol together.

