The Weeknd has his hands full with new music, his controversial HBO series The Idol, his concert film, and more. Meanwhile, he’s been breaking records left and right following last year’s release of the seismic album Dawn FM.

In January, the “Blinding Lights” performer became the first artist in history to cross 96 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Then, in the following month, he became the first artist in Spotify History to reach 100 million monthly listeners. So it comes as no surprise that Guinness World Records have deemed him “statistically the most popular musician on the planet.”

“There’s two new world records for @theweeknd as he has become the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on @Spotify,” they wrote on Twitter. In their article, they noted that “no one else even comes close,” with Miley Cyrus trailing behind with 82.4 million monthly listeners on the app.

turns out we've been friends for a while pic.twitter.com/r1NQo1LVAl — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 20, 2023

Following Cyrus is Shakira with 81.6 million, Ariana Grande with 80.6 million, Taylor Swift with 80.2 million, Rihanna with 78.5 million, and Ed Sheeran with 77.5 million.

Last month, The Weeknd teamed up with pop powerhouse Grande for a “Die For You” remix, which definitely helped boost both of their streaming numbers since the 2016 song has been experiencing a resurgence on the charts due to TikTok.