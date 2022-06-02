Coi Leray Pushes Back Her ‘Trendsetter’ Tour And Adds More Dates

Fans who have yet to secure their tickets to see Coi Leray on tour are in luck, as the New Jersey artist has pushed back her tour supporting her debut album Trendsetter to kick off on June 10 at Governor’s Ball in New York City. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Coi Leray Trendsetter Tour was originally set to launch on May 31 in San Francisco, but like everything in the music industry, plans changed. No reasoning has been provided, but the 25-year-old is excited nonetheless.

“Trendsetter the album, now Trendsetter the tour! I can’t wait to bring my new album to life on stage every night with Monster Energy Outbreak. Y’all better be ready!” the artist said. It is especially exciting for her as the additions to the tour include international stops in Amsterdam, Portugal, and Ireland plus more domestic stops in Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, and more with a final stop in San Diego on August 25. If that isn’t enough, Coi Leray will be appearing at a slew of festivals, namely Houston Pride, Lollapalooza, and Metro Metro Festival.

Trendsetter was released back in April of this year led by the singles “Twinnem,” “Anxiety,” “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj, the “No More Parties” remix with Lil Durk, and massively popular “Big Purr” alongside Pooh Shiesty. Trendsetter set the record for the biggest first week for a debut album by a female hip-hop artist in the United States this year.

Check out the updated Trendsetter tour dates below.

06/10 — New York City @ Governors Ball

06/25 — Houston @ Houston Pride 2022

07/02 — Amsterdam @ Woo Hah! 2022

07/03 — Ireland @ Longitude 2022

07/07 — Portugal @ Rolling Loud Portugal 2022

07/28 — Minneapolis @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

07/29 — Chicago @ Lollapalooza 2022

07/29 — Chicago @ Avondale Music Hall

07/31 — Toronto, ON @ Veld Music Festival 2022

08/01 — Detroit @ The Shelter

08/04 — Philadelphia @ The Foundry

08/06 — Montreal, QC @ Ilesoniq 2022

08/07 — Boston @ Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens

08/09 — New York City @ Gramercy Theatre

08/10 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

08/11 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

08/13 — Atlanta @ The Loft

08/14 — Nashville @ The Basement East

08/17 — Dallas @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

08/22 — San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall

08/23 — Los Angeles @ The Roxy

08/25 — San Diego @ Voodoo Room at the House of Blues

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.