Coi Leray Is Only About ‘Fly Sh!t’ In Her Smooth New Single

Coi Leray shows why she needs to be respected as a strong dual threat in her new single “Fly Sh!’t.” The multi-talent weaves in and out of rapping and singing over the flute-laced, mid-tempo beat. She makes a firm statement about her inability to be about anything besides fly sh*t and even makes a nod to the two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his current team with the line “Feeling like Giannis, I get bucks.”

“Fly Sh!t” arrives in what has been an active year for Coi Leray. Back in July, she joined CMG The Label’s 42 Dugg on “Hold Me Down” from their compilation album Gangsta Art. The month prior, she shared the singles “Involved” and “The One (Sprite Limelight)” in addition to appearing on B-Lovee’s “Demon.”

The biggest moment for the 25-year-old came in April when she released her debut album Trendsetter, highlighted by the singles “Twinnem,” “Anxiety,” “Big Purr (Prrd)” featuring Pooh Shiesty, “No More Parties (Remix)” featuring Lil Durk and “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj. The album also included appearances from Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, Young M.A, and HER.

With all of this considered, it is no surprise that she is confident as ever on this new record.

Check out Coi Leray’s “Fly Sh!t” above.