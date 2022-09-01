Nicki Minaj really leans into her Barbie doll aesthetic in the video for “Super Freaky Girl,” portraying a plastic version of herself that is something of a neighborhood menace. While all the Ken dolls can’t seem to get enough of Nicki, lavishing her with attention, she instead carelessly lays waste to their picture-perfect cul-de-sac, threatening them with scissors, setting them on fire, and running them over with her hot-pink roadster. Despite her star status, she’s definitely bringing down the property values in this neighborhood.

“Super Freaky Girl” is Nicki’s most successful single in nearly a decade, since “Anaconda” peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 2014 and was the first rap song by a woman to reach a billion views on YouTube. This time, though, she surpassed her previous peak, landing at No. 1 ahead of her accepting a Video Vanguard Award, hosting, and performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Like “Anaconda,” “Super Freaky Girl” samples a hit from the ’80s — Rick James’ “Super Freak,” a hip-hop favorite if ever there was one — but hopefully, she won’t grow to regret the new song as she did “Anaconda.”

Along with videos for “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby and “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, the success of “Super Freaky Girl” suggests that Nicki is gearing up to release her first album since the 2018 album Queen. Stay tuned.

Watch Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” video above.