Lil Baby has seen a lot of money over the last few years as he has ascended the ranks of the current rap hierarchy. Along the way, he has provided multiple strong records with 42 Dugg but has now added Veeze into the mix for their new record “U-Digg.” The video opens with the My Turn artist having an important phone call before the flexing really ensues.

As the beat begins, Baby, Dugg, and Veeze each walk down a staircase with paper bags full of money. Baby intervenes with the song’s hook as each verse progresses, and the visual finds each rapper showing off how much money they have. While Baby’s Michigan accompanists simply hold their cash, he takes things a step further by lying on the ground and bench pressing the stacks in his possession.

For Lil Baby, “U-Digg” follows his three 2022 solo releases “Frozen,” “Right On,” and “In A Minute” in addition to the two Nicki Minaj collaborations “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem?” Veeze has been relatively inactive this year on an individual basis, only putting out “Let It Fly” while 42 Dugg released an entirely collaborative project Last Ones Left with EST Gee.

Check out the video for “U-Digg” above.

42 Dugg is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.