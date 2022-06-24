Coi Leray talks a tough game, but she isn’t afraid to get vulnerable. Her new single “Involved” addresses the mutual affection between her and a lover. She pledges to be discreet through autotuned vocals and a frantic drum pattern but also acknowledges her addiction to the love they share and how it forces her to question why she stays when other women are in the picture. It is a relatable story that is equal parts heartwarming and toxic.

“Involved” recalls a similar message to that of “Aye Yai Yai” from two months prior, a song that is a part of Coi Leray’s debut album Trendsetter. The project was backed by the popular “No More Parties (Remix)” featuring Lil Durk, “Blick Blick” with Nicki Minaj, and “Twinnem.” The LP also included guest appearances from Yung Bleu, HER, G Herbo, Polo G, and more.

In more recent news, the New Jersey artist recently pushed back her tour, which began in early June, in addition to adding dates in both the United States and Europe. The tour is set to finish at the end of August and includes individual shows as well as festival performances. Coi loves to love and she loves the stage, so expect “Involved” to be quickly added to the setlist.

Check out Coi Leray’s new track “Involved” above.