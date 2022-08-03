People may admire the canvasses, but they can never know the full story behind each brush stroke if it isn’t told. Though Collective Music Group may appear successful on the surface, there is pain and struggle behind their journeys that makes where they are now even more laudable. Their latest video for “Gangsta Art,” featuring Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta and Lehla Samia, tells the story behind their work

Samia handles the hook while Mozzy, Moneybagg, Gee, Dugg, Youngsta and Gotti all tell their own stories through verses accompanied by elaborate scenes. Mozzy spits from bedside, EST Gee sits on a bench, Moneybagg Yo shows blood dripping from his shoulders, Blac Youngsta is chained up, and Yo Gotti sits in front of an oven. The only person missing from the video is the incarcerated 42 Dugg, but his energy is still felt.

“Gangsta Art” is both the opener and title track from CMG’s latest label compilation album. Gangsta Art also features Kodak Black, Coi Leray, Big30, and more across its 27 records. If CMG somehow wasn’t on radars before, they are making sure to change that with efforts like this.

Check out CMG’s “Gangsta Art” video above.

42 Dugg is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.