Just less than a week after DJ Khaled dropped his 13th studio album, God Did, Fivio Foreign has shared a freestyle of the album’s title track. Despite only putting out one major label album, Fivio has become one of the most prolific rappers in the game right now, by way of his several guest verses.

The Brooklyn drill rapper has collaborated with several of hip-hop’s heavy hitters, and he lists some of his most notable collabs in his freestyle.

“I did Drake / I did Ye / I did Nas / I did Alicia Keys / I did Mary J. Blige / I did Nicki Minaj / I went verse for verse with the top legends and survived,” he raps.

He also takes time to remind us that he has a fan in none other than the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé.

“I even sampled one of Beyoncé’s best,” he raps, referring to the fact that he sampled Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” on his B.I.B.L.E. cut, “What’s My Name?” He also shouted Bey out for using one of his catchphrases, “demon time,” on the “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion.

Elsewhere in the freestyle, Fivio thanks Khaled for coining the “God Did” catchphrase on a song called “B.I.B.L.E. Talk” from Fivio’s B.I.B.L.E. album.

Check out Fivio Foreign’s “God Did” freestyle above.