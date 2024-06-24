Here Is Coi Leray’s ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ Setlist

Last week, Jhené Aiko embarked on The Magic Hour tour, accompanied by New Jersey rap star Coi Leray (as well as fellow rising R&B stars Kiana Ledé, Tink, And UMI). The Uproxx cover star’s setlist for the Magic Hour Tour is now available below, courtesy of Setlist.fm. In addition to tracks from her albums Trendsetter and Coi, the setlist also includes hits from her new EPs Lemon Cars and Blue Moon, as well as her standout track from the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack.
Coi Leray Tour Setlist
01. “No More Parties”
02. “Twinnem”
03. “Wicked Butterflied”
04. “Slide”
05. “Isabel Marant”
06. “Big Purr”
07. “Coke Bottle Body”
08. “Wanna Come Thru”
09. “Blick Blick”
10. “Self Love” (from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse/em>)
11. “We Time”
12. “Make My Day” (by David Guetta)
13. “Players”
14. “Lemon Cars”
The Magic Hour Tour Dates
06/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/06 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
07/07 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/12 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
08/16 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena