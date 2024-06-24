Here Is Coi Leray’s ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ Setlist

Last week, Jhené Aiko embarked on The Magic Hour tour, accompanied by New Jersey rap star Coi Leray (as well as fellow rising R&B stars Kiana Ledé, Tink, And UMI). The Uproxx cover star’s setlist for the Magic Hour Tour is now available below, courtesy of Setlist.fm . In addition to tracks from her albums Trendsetter and Coi, the setlist also includes hits from her new EPs Lemon Cars and Blue Moon, as well as her standout track from the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Coi Leray Tour Setlist

01. “No More Parties”

02. “Twinnem”

03. “Wicked Butterflied”

04. “Slide”

05. “Isabel Marant”

06. “Big Purr”

07. “Coke Bottle Body”

08. “Wanna Come Thru”

09. “Blick Blick”

10. “Self Love” (from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse/em>)

11. “We Time”

12. “Make My Day” (by David Guetta)

13. “Players”

14. “Lemon Cars”

The Magic Hour Tour Dates

06/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/06 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

07/07 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/12 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

08/16 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

08/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena