Music

Coi Leray And Nicki Minaj Are Armed To The Teeth In The Colorful ‘Blick Blick’ Video

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Did anyone else mix their G.I. Joes with their siblings’ Barbies as a kid? For the longest time, I thought I was alone in this, but judging from Coi Leray‘s video for her new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Blick Blick,” she never saw a problem making the beauty dolls run around with the soldier toys’ guns, either. The colorful video is heavy on Nicki’s well-established Pinkprint aesthetic, but rather than getting pampered, the two rappers get armed to the teeth like Neo and Trinity from The Matrix to take on their foes. Of course, the guns are also on-theme.

“Blick Blick” is the latest sign that Coi’s star is rising after some skeptical fans wrote her off in the wake of her breakout with “No More Parties” toward the end of 2020. Thanks to her goofy, Playboi Carti-esque delivery, some thought she was just a gimmick, especially after her baffling performance during the XXL Freshman Cypher. However, since then, she’s kept up a steady stream of solid singles such as “Twinnem” and “Anxiety,” building her credibility and showcasing her versatility. Securing a feature from Queen Minaj herself — especially after her dad Benzino nearly ruined the chance for her — only solidifies her ascent, proving she has belonged at the top all along, just as she (and Uproxx) predicted.

Watch Coi Leray’s video for “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj above.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Travel Podcasts To Fuel Your Wanderlust
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×