Did anyone else mix their G.I. Joes with their siblings’ Barbies as a kid? For the longest time, I thought I was alone in this, but judging from Coi Leray‘s video for her new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Blick Blick,” she never saw a problem making the beauty dolls run around with the soldier toys’ guns, either. The colorful video is heavy on Nicki’s well-established Pinkprint aesthetic, but rather than getting pampered, the two rappers get armed to the teeth like Neo and Trinity from The Matrix to take on their foes. Of course, the guns are also on-theme.

“Blick Blick” is the latest sign that Coi’s star is rising after some skeptical fans wrote her off in the wake of her breakout with “No More Parties” toward the end of 2020. Thanks to her goofy, Playboi Carti-esque delivery, some thought she was just a gimmick, especially after her baffling performance during the XXL Freshman Cypher. However, since then, she’s kept up a steady stream of solid singles such as “Twinnem” and “Anxiety,” building her credibility and showcasing her versatility. Securing a feature from Queen Minaj herself — especially after her dad Benzino nearly ruined the chance for her — only solidifies her ascent, proving she has belonged at the top all along, just as she (and Uproxx) predicted.

Watch Coi Leray’s video for “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj above.