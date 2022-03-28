As Coi Leray’s latest single, the Nicki Minaj-featuring “Blick Blick,” picks up steam on the charts, the New Jersey rapper is striking while the iron’s hot. Today, she shared the cover and release date of her forthcoming debut album, Trendsetter. Due in just two weeks, on April 8, the album has a playful cover that has the XXL Freshman bent over double and clutching her cheeks like the poster for Home Alone surrounded by cartoonish illustrations of planets orbiting around her.

“I just want to finally let y’all bxtchs know, ain’t nobody fw me in that booth,” she wrote in the caption. “This will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world and I put my life on it. It’s not a race, it’s a Trendsetter Marathon.”

The path to Leray’s debut was occasionally a bumpy one. Before her 2020 single “No More Parties” caught fire in early 2021 thanks to a Lil Durk remix, Coi said she was close to giving up on rap entirely. However, once Durk expressed his belief in her, she continued to grind, even despite a less-than-warm reception for her XXL Freshman cypher verse. She also took abuse from fans over her physique, a perceived resemblance to Dej Loaf, and anxiety, prompting her to release “Anxiety” as a single. Even her new single “Blick Blick” was almost derailed by her overzealous father Benzino.

But she’s persevered, “Blick Blick” has become her biggest hit to date, and now, she’s got the chance to prove that she’s no fluke.

Trendsetter is due 4/8 on Republic Records.