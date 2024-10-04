Coldplay’s latest album, Moon Music, is out now. Lately, the band has generated some attention by noting that this album, their 10th, will be one of their last, as they intend to only release 12 albums. Not only have they planned that, but the group knows exactly the sorts of albums they want their final two releases to be.

Ahead of Coldplay’s appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Chris Martin was one of Jimmy Fallon’s interview guests on The Tonight Show yesterday (October 3). During the chat, Fallon brought up all the talk about Coldplay’s final albums, and Martin explained, “It’s just always been very clear to me that we’re supposed to make 12 things. And this is No. 10, and No. 11 is a musical, and No. 12 is a very tiny album, kind of back in our bedrooms.”

Fallon then wondered if the band would still be inspired to create after the 12th album, and Martin compared it to Fallon’s career timeline, saying, “I think so, but I think we’ll find other… You were on this show, then you were on that show, then you were on… you know?”

Martin spoke about this in more detail during a recent NME interview, saying:

“It is 12 albums for sure, but we’re going to be a bit later than [2025]. There’s one more thing, which is a musical. [That’s] album No. 11, but that might have to come out after album 12 because of how long musicals take to animate. Our last single is on this album, and that’s called ‘All My Love.’ That’s the last ‘single’ single. We have the musical thing, then an album just called Coldplay, which is the final one. I think that will be a year late — I know it will be. The 12 album thing is very real, and it’s a nice feeling. It doesn’t mean we won’t tour or finish some compilation things or outtakes or whatever. It just means that the main story is told. That’s just what feels really right. Just knowing that’s happening supercharges all the work we’re doing now.”

Watch clips from Martin’s Tonight Show interview above and below.