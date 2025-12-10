In case you missed it, Coldplay is a pretty big band. Earlier this year, their Music Of The Spheres tour broke Taylor Swift’s record and became the most-attended concert tour ever, with 10.3 million tickets sold at the time. There’s even more to come, too, as the band is set to extend the run into 2027.

Before that, though, fans unable to go in person, or those who just want to relive the experience at home, will soon be able to do so, as Meta Horizon is set to introduce a trio of new immersive experiences based on the tour. The headline is the exclusive free concert, going down on December 30. The footage was captured at Wembley Stadium in 180-degree VR, produced by iHeartMedia. Fans can even dress up their avatars with Coldplay merch. RSVPs for the event are available here. The concert will be available in VR on Meta Quest, but also on mobile via the Meta Horizon app.

Arriving first, though, is the Beat Saber music pack, on December 18. It includes 12 Coldplay hits, and they’ll be playable in a new environment inspired by the band’s shows. Finally, Coming on December 29 is the Supernatural Workout Series. Hosted by coaches Leanne Pedante and Dwana Olsen, included are “new multi-intensity Boxing and Flow workouts” featuring hits from throughout Coldplay’s career, per a press release. This one is only available in the US and Canada. Here’s a preview trailer.

More details are available here.