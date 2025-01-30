Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour remains the highest-grossing tour of all time, but it’s no longer the most attended.

According to Guinness World Records, that feat belongs to Coldplay’s colorful Music Of The Spheres World Tour with over 10.3 million tickets sold, compared to “only” 10.1 million for Swift. The soon-to-be-retired British group will keep adding to that number, too: the tour isn’t over until September 2025.

Additionally, Coldplay recently played the “largest-ever stadium show of the 21st century” in Ahmedabad, India, with more than 223,000 fans in attendance across two nights. “Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India,” the band’s official account wrote on X. “We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever.”

Below, you can see the other most-attended tours ever.