Golden Era stalwarts Common and Pete Rock joined forces this year to release a new joint album, The Auditorium, Vol. 1. Featuring the singles “Wise Up” and “All Kind Of Ideas,” the album isn’t quite a “return” to form for either the rapper or producer (because neither ever departed from their respective forms to begin with), but it is a thrilling example of how age gracefully in a genre that tends to discard its pioneers when they grow those grays.

Now, they’re taking the show on the road, announcing their Auditorium tour, which begins in August. The tickets will go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 AM local time. An artist presale begins Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM local through Thursday July 18 at 10 PM local. You can register starting today and get more information here. See below for tour dates.