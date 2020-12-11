Griselda Records’ Debut Film ‘Conflicted’ Gets A Release Date

Griselda Records’ debut feature film Conflicted, which they announced in June this year, now has an official release date. With theaters shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the title will come to Pay Per View, January 15, 2021. The announcement also features expanded cast information, identifying roles for Benny The Butcher, who leads as Hunter — basically, he’s playing himself — as well as R&B singer J Holiday, veteran actor Michael Rapaport, and Griselda godfather Westside Gunn.

The Buffalo-based label also announced the film’s soundtrack release date, January 8. Naturally, it’ll feature the Griselda core: Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn, as well as new signees Armani Caesar and Boldy James. In addition, Dave East, Lloyd Banks, Ransom, and more will appear, with production coming from late Griselda mentor DJ Shay, their in-house beatmaker Daringer, 808 Mafia, and more. The lead track, Benny’s “3:30 In Houston” has already been made available; you can check that out below.

The announcement caps one of the busiest years for the burgeoning indie label — actually, for possibly any indie label anywhere — as each member of the crew dropped multiple projects, from Pray For Paris to The Liz to Burden Of Proof. The sheer volume of releases has established Griselda as one of the most prolific rap groups in a long time, but their consistency has won them an ever-loyal fanbase who will undoubtedly be pressing play when the label’s film Conflicted hits next year.

Check out the trailer for Conflicted above.