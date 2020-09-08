Top five lists have been pervasive in hip-hop as of late. Snoop Dogg named Ice Cube and LL Cool J two of his favorite MCs while Drake went with Jay-Z and Lil Wayne as his top contenders. Even Freddie Gibbs dropped his list, mentioning Pusha T and Drake. Now, Westside Gunn has named his top five favorite rappers of all time, making sure to include himself in the round-up.

As a member of Griselda, Westside Gunn’s list unsurprisingly features a number of cohorts. Sharing his picks on Twitter, Westside Gunn named Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Boldy James, Armani Caesar, and, of course, himself as the world’s best MCs.

In other Westside Gunn news, the rapper announced he would be delaying his third release of the year, Who Made The Sunshine, on Shady Records. The postponement follows the death of DJ Shay, who tragically passed due to complications from the coronavirus. “I’ll be celebrating the Legend Shay life with the ppl who’s been there since day 1,” the rapper wrote on Instagram alongside the announcement. Westside Gunn has yet to solidify a new release date but he did mention the upcoming full-length will sound similar to his mixtape Pray For Paris.

See Westside Gunn’s full list above.