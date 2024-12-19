Cordae wasn’t the only person in his family with dreams of musical stardom. In “06 Dreamin” from his new album, The Crossroads, Cordae recounts how his mom pursued the same dream he did, albeit through different means. The nostalgic song recalls how Cordae felt when he saw his mom audition for reality competitions like American Idol and Making The Band, and how it made him hungrier than ever to chase stardom when she didn’t make it. The best part? The beat is built around a sample of a song his mom recorded at the time, giving her a chance to experience a little of that success.

The video for the song, which Cordae shared today, employs actors to reproduce scenes of a young Cordae rapping for his mom as she struggled to make ends meet for the two of them. Like his real-life story, the video has a happy ending as well, closing on a shot of Cordae and his mom on the red carpet for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards — where Cordae was nominated for Best Rap Album for his debut, The Lost Boy. While he didn’t take home a trophy that night, he did get an award: to make his mom’s dream come true.

Watch Cordae’s “06 Dreamin” video above.