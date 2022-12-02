After having dropped his sophomore album, From A Bird’s Eye View, this past January, it looks as though Cordae is ready to close out the year with new music. On his latest song, “Feel It In The Air,” he seems resentful of the music industry and the rap game.

He opens the song rapping, “F*ck this industry I’m currently a part of, everybody is fake / Ulterior motives, they’ll lie in your face / I seen friends turn to enemies, become distant memories / Everybody’s janky, they just not who they pretend to be,” over a sample of Beanie Sigel’s 2005 track, “Feel It In The Air.”

He maintains the same energy throughout the song, ending it with it a similar sentiment. “I f*ck with my tribe and my tribe only /

And that’s it / everybody else eat a d*ck / Hi-Level sh*t,” he raps.

In the song’s accompanying music video, Cordae is seen rapping outside of an apartment complex in Baltimore, juxtaposed of clips of him walking throughout the city, reflecting on his time in the industry, as fans try to snap photos of him on their phones.

Check out the video for “Feel It In The Air” above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.