Cordae Turns ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’ Into A Soaring Visual Album

Cordae may have decided that his most recent album, From A Bird’s Eye View, doesn’t quite measure up to his debut, The Lost Boy, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to push the new album in new and unexpected directions. The latest is a live, visual version of From A Bird’s Eye View that will include live versions of the album’s standouts “C Carter,” “Chronicles,” “Sinister,” and “Super.” The live version of the album is available now, exclusively on Facebook. You can check it out here.

In addition to promoting From A Bird’s Eye View, Cordae has been busy on other projects, including launching his label, Hi-Level Productions, and explaining his Hi-Level philosophy in an insightful TED Talk. Musically, he recently collaborated with North Carolinian rap crooner Morray on “Still Here,” and is preparing for the European leg of his From A Bird’s Eye View Tour, which will include dates in Amsterdam, Belfast, Dublin, London, Manchester, Paris, Stockholm, and more. You can see the dates for that below.

09/27 — Belfast, UK @ Limelight
09/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy
09/30 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
10/01 — Birmingham, UK @ Institute 2
10/02 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
10//05 — Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Orangerie
10/06 — Paris, France @ Elysse Monmarte
10/07 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg (The Max)
10/09 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lille Vega
10/13 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Klubben
10/14 — Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan
10/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra
10/18 — Vienna, Austria @ Flex
10/19 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

