Cordae And Hit-Boy Run The Board In Their Triumphant ‘Checkmate’ Video

Earlier this month, Cordae once again linked up with California producer Hit-Boy to contribute the triumphant new single “Checkmate” to the soundtrack for Madden 2023. Today, they shared a simple but effective video for “Checkmate,” which focuses on Cordae and Hit-Boy in the studio with a football game on the TV in the background, black-and-white crew shots, and naturally, close-up shots of a chess board in the middle of an intense match. The video feels very much like a throwback to the 2000s in the way that the track does, evoking the exuberant, rebellious energy of the Dipset takeover at the turn of the millennium.

“Checkmate” followed up Cordae’s second studio album, From A Bird’s Eye View, which dropped in January and has spawned the singles “Sinister” — which was also produced by Hit-Boy and features Lil Wayne — “Parables,” and “Chronicles” featuring HER and Lil Durk. He also got into better shape, gave an insightful TED Talk, and shined in his Coachella debut. He kept momentum going in August with a double single release featuring “Unacceptable” and “So With That,” and he’s already begun teasing a new mixtape to add to his growing, impressive catalog.

Watch the video for “Checkmate” above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

