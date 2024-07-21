Given the breaking politics news (Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race), today (July 21) isn’t an ideal time to make any more announcement. But it looks like Uproxx cover star Cordae wanted to cut to gloom online with a reveal of his own.

Across his official social media pages, the “Feel It In The Air” rapper uploaded a cinematic clip to tease his third studio album, The Crossroads.

“The Crossroads Era begins now,” he wrote.

The Crossroads Era begins now…… New song this Wednesday 7/24 pic.twitter.com/j2czmLpKw9 — Cordae (@cordae) July 21, 2024

In the video, Cordae provided fans with a sneak peek into what he’s daily activities since his brief step back from the public. Those activities include quality time with his daughter Shai (whom he shares with Naomi Osaka), relaxing, educating himself on world news, and more. All of which is sure to make its way onto the project.

He then went on to share that fans should expect the first offering of the forthcoming project, on July 24.

Users online shared their excitement with the news. Other welcomed Cordae back from his recent hiatus, to which he replied: “Great to be back, I had to get better for y’all. Y’all deserve my best 🖤.”

Great to be back, I had to get better for yall. Yall deserve my best 🖤 — Cordae (@cordae) July 21, 2024

The official release date for the upcoming body of work isn’t known at this time. However, in his profile’s bio section Cordae made it clear that The Crossroads will be shared by way of his record label, Hi Level.