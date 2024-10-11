Being famous always seemed like more trouble than it’s worth. Sure, there are upsides, but as many a rap act will point out, they rarely outweigh all the extras that come along with them. Just ask Cordae, whose new single “Mad As F*ck” certainly spends some time counting up the curses alongside the blessings. While he brags about his new Ferrari, new chick, and “black diamonds, straight from Africa,” he also worries about “bills on bills coming in” and dudes he doesn’t mess with trying to dap him up. So, you win some, you lose some, I guess.

It hasn’t all been bad for the DMV area native, though. This summer, he announced his “crossroads era,” following up with the video for “Saturday Mornings” with Lil Wayne, then another video with Anderson .Paak, “Summer Drop.” It certainly seems as though he’s close to releasing his long-awaited follow-up to From A Birds Eye View.

Earlier this year, he also made a cameo in Lyrical Lemonade’s “Doomsday 2” video featuring Eminem, which riffed on his and Juice WRLD’s 2023 track “Doomsday.” If Crossroads is indeed the title for Cordae’s third album, he’s teed up the release nicely.

You can watch the video for “Mad As F*ck” by Cordae above.