When it comes to power couples, few have as much juice as DMV rapper Cordae and tennis champion Naomi Osaka. Both in their early 20s, the pair has already become “goals,” even for fans decades their seniors. And why not? Cordae was nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy for his debut album after exploding onto the public stage in 2018 with the YBN crew. Meanwhile, Naomi made her presence known on one of tennis’ grandest stages, defeating her hero Serena Williams at the 2018 US Open in a controversial match that made her an instant star.

So it makes perfect sense for GQ to tap the couple for its “Modern Lovers” issue this month, complete with a feature profiling their prolific accomplishments, as well as putting them through the requisite couples quiz challenge, just like Rihanna and ASAP Rocky a few months ago. The questions here remain surface level, but it’s still fun to watch the duo compliment and side-eye each other all through the video as Cordae buries his face in his hoodie and tries to charm his athletically inclined girlfriend.

As far as the profile goes, Naomi addresses the controversy surrounding her US Open win over Williams, as well as her relationship with the late, great Kobe Bryant, who she counted as a mentor. Meanwhile, Cordae talks about going to a majority Black school all his life and the culture shock of the new world in which he finds himself.

Aside from collecting corporate sponsorships like Pokemon cards — Cordae appeared in a Beats ad, while Naomi has her own line with Nike — the two were also involved in activism last year, with Naomi sporting face masks bearing the names of victims of police brutality and Cordae participating in a sit-in at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home to protest his inaction in the Breonna Taylor shooting by Louisville police.

Watch Cordae and Naomi take GQ‘s couples quiz above.