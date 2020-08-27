Dropping the “YBN” part of his rap name following the disbandment of the YBN crew, Cordae returns with his first single of the year with “Gifted” featuring Roddy Ricch. The song, which Cordae told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe the duo recorded last year, sees the two 21-year-olds trading bars about their respective comeups, from stress to checks.

The song will hopefully kick off the next chapter in the young rapper’s bright and undeniably promising career following the success of his debut album. The Lost Boy earned Cordae his first Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song with “Bad Idea” featuring Chance The Rapper. He says he plans to make many more appearances in the future: “We are going to be regulars at the Grammys,” he boasted to Lowe. “We are going to have assigned seating for the next decade.”

Aside from the split up with the YBN crew, Cordae’s most notable moment this year came after the rapper was arrested for protesting the death of Breonna Taylor last month outside the home of Kentucky’s Attorney General, Daniel Cameron. Eighty-seven people including rapper Trae The Truth, Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams were arrested outside Cameron’s home, but a few days later the charges were dropped “in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas” as Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said in a statement.

Although Cordae stops short of announcing a new album during his interview with Lowe, when he does, the rapper already has a potential feature waiting for him from Lil Wayne. During his interview with Cordae on Young Money Radio, Wayne requested that he appear on his upcoming second album. After Cordae confirmed that he was “like 50 songs in” on the second album, Wayne jokingly said, “All you gotta do is text me the song, I’ll murder it and send you the finger so you know it’s dead.”

Listen to “Gifted” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.