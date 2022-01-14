Nearly three years after he released his debut album The Lost Boy, Cordae is finally back with a new body of work. The young rapper returns with his sophomore effort From A Birds Eye View and it comes complete with 14 songs including “Today” with Gunna which he just shared with a new music video. In it, Cordae transitions back and forth between the past and present as he reflects on his youthful determination to overcome struggles in his life in order to put himself and his family in a better place. It also captures him recording music with friends while Gunna joins him on the roof of a building to brag about their current successes.

From A Birds Eye View arrives with additional guest features from Lil Wayne, HER, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, Nas, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, and Ant Clemons. Cordae promoted the project with a fiery LA Leakers freestyle, a performance of “Sinister” and “Chronicles” on The Tonight Show, and a freestyle over Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 4.”

As for Gunna, the track arrives after he updated his DS4EVER album with “P Power,” his long-awaited collaboration with Drake.

You can watch the video for “Today” above.

From A Bird’s Eye View is out now via Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.

