Eminem’s Destructive ‘Doomsday 2’ Video Causes Cameo Chaos With Big Sean, Cordae, Denzel Curry, And More

Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett has been on this interesting visual kick for the videos from the creative collective’s new album All Is Yellow. Black suits and yellow ties have adorned the performers, while locations have incorporated the titular color in the form of backgrounds, curtains, and pops of brightness amid greyscale filming.

In the video for Eminem’s “Doomsday 2,” Bennett even goes so far as to revisit the office building set from the first “Doomsday” video with Cordae and Juice WRLD. This time, though, the lyrical destruction has the office hallway in an even worse state than before, with ceiling panels falling out, exposed wires sparking, and bodies littering the walkway.

In addition to Eminem’s percussive performance, the video also features cameos from many of All Is Yellow‘s other stars, including Babytron, Big Sean, Cordae, Denzel Curry, JID, and Teezo Touchdown — all of whom you could argue take massive influence from Eminem as an artist. Even Swae Lee shows up.

A lot of jokes have been made about Eminem falling off in recent years, but if the “Doomsday 2” is anything to judge by, it looks like his respect among the younger generation is just as high as it’s ever been.

You can watch the “Doomsday 2” video above and check out All Is Yellow, out now via Def Jam, here.