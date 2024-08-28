Anderson .Paak and Cordae‘s third J. Cole-produced single, “Summer Drop,” is a nostalgic ode to the year’s warmer months — and the easygoing joys they brought in simpler times. The three rappers previously collaborated on “RNP” from Cordae’s debut album, The Lost Boy, while 2023’s “Two Tens” saw them reunite and tease that they had enough songs for a full EP. However, the release of “Summer Drop” brought something even more exciting with it: The announcement of Cordae’s third album, The Crossroads. While no release date was given, it’s expected to be out this year.

“Summer Drop” constitutes Cordae’s second single from the upcoming album, after he released “Saturday Mornings” in July. That song featured another older rapper, Lil Wayne, with whom he reunited after trading bars on “Sinister” from his second album, From A Bird’s Eye View. The Maryland native also tag-teamed with the late Juice WRLD on “Doomsday” from Lyrical Lemonade’s album, All Is Yellow, which dropped in January of this year. He also appeared in the video for “Doomsday 2” by his hero Eminem from the same album, creating something of a full-circle moment for him after his initial breakout with a freestyle over Eminem’s debut single “My Name Is.”

You can listen to Cordae and Anderson .Paak’s “Summer Drop” above.