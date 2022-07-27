There’s no denying Cordae’s success in music. At just 25 years old, the DMV rapper packed plenty of accomplishments on his resume. He’s a Grammy-nominated rapper thanks to his debut album, The Lost Boy. He’s worked with celebrated artists like Eminem, Chance The Rapper, HER, Robert Glasper, Common, Nas, and more. He also has two top-15 albums to his name thanks to The Lost Boy and From A Birds Eye View. All of these accomplishments and more are at the center of his new single, “Multi-Platinum.”

Cordae’s latest release is quite the celebratory effort as he takes a moment to relish in his success, something he has every right to do especially at his young age. Thanks to production from Kid Culture, Cordae uses the track to narrate this very success from start to now. The track also stands as his first official release since sharing From A Birds Eye View earlier this year.

Months after releasing From A Birds Eye View, Cordae admitted that the project was not better than his debut. “Yo so l just drove on a lil 4 hour road trip and listened to both my albums front to back,” he wrote. “And f*ck I must say it’s most definitely “The Lost Boy > FABEV lmaooo. My bad y’all. Ima do better next time. I got sumn to prove.”

You can listen to “Multi-Platinum” in the video above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.