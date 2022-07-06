Cordae album
Cordae Compares His Albums And Thinks One Is Way Better Than The Other

With social media giving fans an avenue to tell artists exactly what we think about each of their projects (among other things), it’s easy to forget that it can work just as well the other way, with artists telling us what they think about their albums. Usually, this has a much more desirable effect, sparking engagement and offering insight into artists’ creative processes, such as the time(s) Jay-Z ranked all of his albums.

Despite only having two albums out, Cordae gave his honest opinion on them after comparing them during a recent road trip, including which was the best. While both The Lost Boy and From A Bird’s Eye View received mostly positive reviews, it’s hard to argue that his sophomore release was received quite as warmly by either fans or critics (for one thing, his debut was nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy). As it turns out, Cordae seems to agree with their assessments.

“Yo so l just drove on a lil 4 hour road trip and listened to both my albums front to back,” he wrote on Twitter. “And f*ck I must say it’s most definitely “The Lost Boy > FABEV lmaooo. My bad y’all. Ima do better next time. I got sumn to prove.”

It’s pretty funny when artists admit that they could have come harder on a project after the fact. After all, in the olden days before we had social media, they could just ignore negative responses and start working on their new music. Now, though, we know that even top stars don’t always love their own work — although Cordae did have one request for his fans: “Keep streaming chronicles tho haha.”

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

