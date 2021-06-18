While the two rappers might be a couple of rap generations removed from each other, a collaboration between Cordae and Common makes a lot of sense. Both are patient lyricists who present strong storytelling abilities while also laying off impressive bars with ease. Both rappers make a cross-generational connection for their new song, “What’s Life.” The effort watches the duo sift for answers to society’s current qualms while contemplating what their everyday lives might look like without aspects they deem as important.

Cordae and Common’s collaboration can be found on the newly-released Liberated / Music For The Movement Vol. 3 EP which arrives with five songs and other contributions from Lucky Daye, Chloe Bailey, Yara Shahidi, and saxophonist Kamasi Washington. On the individual side of things, Cordae recently shared his Just Until EP before gracing faces with videos for “Wassup,” “Dream In Color,” and “More Life.” Common, on the other hand, is hard at work producing a documentary — named God’s Long Summer after a book written by Charles Marsh — about Civil Rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer.

You can listen to “What’s Life” in the video above.

Liberated / Music For The Movement Vol. 3 is out now via Hollywood Records. Get it here.

