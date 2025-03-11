Cordae’s “Nothing Promised” video is a collection of home movies capturing the best times of the Maryland rapper’s life — which is fitting for the song’s subject. “Y’all don’t understand how crazy it get,” he reflects. “From this life thing, I done seen the craziest sh*t / I’m still a baby, but I’m finna have a baby and sh*t / I thank God my baby mother ain’t crazy as shi*t.”

“Nothings Promised” appears on Cordae’s latest album, The Crossroads, on which he reflects about his aforementioned foray into fatherhood, the breakup of the YBN collective, and his survivor’s guilt from making it out of the hood and living not just his dream, but his mom’s as well. On the song “06 Dreamin,” he details his mother’s efforts to forge her own music career over a sample of one of the songs she recorded when he was just a small child.

Despite the album’s endearing and soulful material, The Crossroads turned out to be his lowest-charting album; however, as he told fans on Twitter, he doesn’t much care about first-week sales. He called them a “very inaccurate way to calculate impact, especially with the current streaming metrics. I seen somebody do 11K first week and then do a ARENA TOUR off the same album.” He elaborated, “N****s said my last project first week numbers wasn’t good, and I ended up doing a sold out headline world tour.”

Watch Cordae’s “Nothing Promised” video above.