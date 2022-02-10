To put it lightly, things between DaBaby and DaniLeigh, who have a child together, are not going well right now. The two have had multiple disputes in recent months, and now DaniLeigh’s family is involved: In footage taken at a Los Angeles bowling alley last night, DaBaby and some associates are seen teaming up to beat up DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Bills (real name Brandon Curiel).

In videos shot by bystanders, DaBaby and a handful of other people gang up on Bills to throw punches, grab him by his hair, and repeatedly slam him on the floor in the bowling lanes.

Bills later shared a video offering his side of the story, saying, “N****s wanna grab me by my hair. N****s didn’t catch no fair one, n****s they came and jumped me, my n****, once I slipped, n****. I spoke to you like a man, my n****. I said, ‘Yo, come… let’s talk, one on one, like some men, my n****, me and you on the side, my n****.'”

DaniLeigh also posted on her Instagram Story, writing, “Lame as hell!!!! Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him!!! Lame and soooo sad!!!! I pray this stops now !!! Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise . Sad [broken heart emoji].”

This comes after Bills addressed DaBaby back in November, saying, “When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro. One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you. I want to see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are. This n**** wanna disrespect my sister online for the world to see, disrespect my family… This don’t even got nothing to do with my sister no more, bro. This gotta do with me and you.”

Check out videos from the fight above and below.