DaBaby and DaniLeigh have had an up-and-down relationship and this weekend added a new chapter to that story: On Sunday night, the two argued on Instagram Live and DaBaby appeared to have called the police on DaniLeigh, who is the mother of one of his children.

The videos (preserved above) show the pair arguing while DaniLeigh feeds their daughter. As Rolling Stone notes, the two swap insults back and forth and DaniLeigh claimed DaBaby hasn’t been around much since the birth of his daughter and that he was trying to make her leave his apartment. He later appeared to have called the police in order to get DaniLeigh to leave.

Following the incident, both DaBaby and DaniLeigh took to social media to share their versions of events. In an Instagram Story, DaBaby wrote in part, “End of the day no big deal I don’t want no charges pressed or nothing I just want her peacefully removed which they need to hurry up do as we speak I ain’t even want that behavior on display but it’s okay. Man this too shall pass it’s all good.”

DaniLeigh later offered a response, writing on her own Instagram Story, “Hey guys, since baby wanna put up a ‘statement’ with his cap ass I’ll put mine up… So we been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born… doin us… and tonight he wanna come in the room talking bout ‘I need to go’ don’t matter where I go. […] I really shoulda jus listened to the cap ass internet about this man!!!! Ima learn and ima grow … but this right here, ain’t it.. And im sorry to my baby that her father is kicking her out her home at 3 months.”

Watch the video above and find DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s posts below.

“I would like to swiftly remove myself from any of the ‘hostile’ behavior put on display moments ago, this here thing has gone far enough for shawty to crash out on her own and it saddens me because I still got a queen to raise. The last hour has been documented for my safety and business done based on my reputation. With multiple threats of setting up a internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I done been beat on and yelled at and chased around like one if them fatal love attraction type girls. But I knew to keep it together. My team will be in contact with any and everybody we’re in business with who mad need clarification. End of the day no big deal I don’t want no charges pressed or nothing I just want her peacefully removed which they need to hurry up do as we speak I ain’t even want that behavior on display but it’s okay. Man this too shall pass it’s all good. My focus right now is solely on this new project out and this

Liveshowkillatour starting nov. 26th. Hate shawty went out that way but that ain’t my business I’m a father first always, and always will be. This really me typing too no PR.”