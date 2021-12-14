As if any more proof was needed that “cancel culture” isn’t real, DaBaby made his return to the Rolling Loud stage this past weekend at Rolling Loud California in San Bernardino. However, it wasn’t quite the triumphant comeback he and the festival’s organizers had perhaps envisioned. It seems that despite being welcomed back by the event’s producers with open arms, DaBaby wasn’t the fan favorite he’d been in previous years.

Fan videos posted to social media apparently captured the less-the-positive reception DaBaby received when his set was time was changed at the last minute on Sunday. Although he’d been scheduled to hit the Power 106 stage at 10:30, for some reason, he was moved to the Ciroc stage, where Future was billed to headline (Future apparently went on later). Whether it was his last-minute appearance that set them off — fans are notoriously fickle, as Drake learned at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in LA two years ago — or a reaction to the comments he made at his prior Rolling Loud appearance in Miami that got him in hot water, to begin with, is anyone’s guess.

Rolling Loud California attendees threw bottles at DaBaby before and during his “Rockstar” performance. pic.twitter.com/uDCqitphPq — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 13, 2021

However, you can clearly see bottles flying at the Charlotte rapper from the audience. While it isn’t the worst thing fans have thrown at him, it’s clear he isn’t held in as much esteem by rap fans — although, as he points out in the video, he’s still far from being “canceled.”