DaBaby Doesn’t Want To Talk About ‘That Weak Ass 48 Hours’ He Spent In Jail

DaBaby was recently released from jail after allegedly beating up and robbing a concert promoter, and he seems to have been in good spirits since then. He recently flashed stacks of cash while teasing new music on Instagram, and now he has again taken to social media to share a message: He doesn’t really want to talk about what happened.

In a post on Instagram, he implored his fans/haters to “please stop talking to me about that weak ass 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits & interrupt the path I’m taking to my God given success.” He also promised a “new wave of music and entertainment”:

“To whom is may concern: Please stop talking to me about that weak ass 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits & interrupt the path I’m taking to my God given success. Don’t allow yourself to be mislead by janky promoters and lazy ass grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won’t win. I remain composed and focused knowing allegations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the most high. Please be reminded that sucka ass situations like these aren’t worthy of your time or attention. Don’t allow yourself to becoming ‘lost in the sauce’ or misinformed by the media. I encourage you all to kick back relax and prepare yourselves for this new wave of music and entertainment I have prepared for you all. -Baby.”

A big 2020 from DaBaby wouldn’t be surprising considering the tremendous success he had last year: He released his first two albums, and he had more songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart than anybody else did in 2019, with 22.