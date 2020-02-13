Pusha T Hypes Up Damian Lillard’s New Adidas Dame 6 With A Fresh Track Produced By Pharrell

Damian Lillard may have dropped out of the NBA All-Star Game this weekend, but that won’t stop him from debuting his slick new on-court shoes, the Adidas Dame 6. To hype the new shoe, Dame and Adidas hooked up with Pusha T and Pharrell Williams for an intense new track and video in which Pusha spits a punishing verse talking up the Portland sharpshooter over Pharrell’s thudding drums. Sadly, Dame D.O.L.L.A. doesn’t contribute any bars, but the video gets the point across — he’s a silent killer, and he’ll let others do the talking.

Lillard unfortunately pulled out of the All-Star Game this weekend due to a groin strain he suffered in the fourth quarter of his team’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night, just before All-Star break. The Blazers also lost the game, giving them their second-straight loss after their controversial tilt against against the Utah Jazz. In that game, the referees missed an obvious goaltending call that left the Blazers and their star guard furious, saying that the no-call cost them the game. They’re currently battling for eighth seed in the Western Conference, with Dame contributing a string of historic, high-scoring games as he puts the team on his back.

Dame is still scheduled to perform at the All-Star Weekend festivities in a different capacity though; he was recently announced as the musical entertainer for All-Star Saturday Night in his guise of Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Watch the new video profiling Adidas’ Dame 6 featuring Pusha T above.