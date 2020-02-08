Emotions were running hot in Utah on Friday night as the Blazers and Jazz squared off, and a game that started with fireworks ended a sour note as the Jazz were able to walk away with the 117-114 win after officials missed what appeared to be an obvious goaltending violation on Rudy Gobert.

With under 10 seconds remaining the fourth and the Jazz up two, Damian Lillard was able to get all the way to the basket for the layup, but not before Gobert came in for the block. The only issue was that Gobert was late getting there, as replay clearly showed that he got a hand on the ball only after it had touched the backboard.

The refs missed this goaltend 😬 pic.twitter.com/UwgXMHrggr — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 8, 2020

That would’ve resulted in a tie game and perhaps a chance to take it to overtime, but since there was no call on the play, there was no opportunity for a coach’s challenge and thus the Jazz went home with the dubious victory. Needless to say, Damian Lillard wasn’t happy about it.

Even Woj chimed in on this one.

Hard to miss a call worse than officials did on a Gobert goaltend of a Lillard drive and lay-in in final seconds of a brutal loss. Back-to-back at altitude in Utah, bench depleted — just a hellacious end. Orlando on Thursday, Portland tonight. Sloppy run of NBA officiating. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020

This will surely get addressed in the officials’ Last Two Minute Report, but as it stands, it’s a tough loss for the Blazers, who need every win they can get as the battle to stay in the playoff hunt. Lillard was on fire once again in this one, finishing with 42 points on 8-of-14 from behind the arc and knocking down several deep bombs, including this wild shot late in the fourth quarter to tie the game 112-112.

Even well before the end controversy, tensions were running high, with Trevor Ariza getting a quick ejection in the first half after two consecutive technicals, and the Gary Trent Jr. and Donovan Mitchell earning double-technicals just before halftime.

Gary Trent Jr. and Donovan Mitchell both got technicals at the end of the 1st half pic.twitter.com/MpzPFAibqp — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 8, 2020

The loss puts the Blazers at 24-29 on the season and 2.5 games out of the eighth spot in the West. They’ll host the Heat at home on Sunday.