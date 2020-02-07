Normally, saying that the Portland Trailblazers’ hot-shooting point guard Damian Lillard would be playing at NBA All-Star Weekend would (or at least should) elicit shrugs. After all, he’s been on a hot streak lately, putting his team on his shoulders with some all-time shooting performances. But as it turns out, Dame is playing All-Star Saturday Night in a slightly different capacity than the one you might be thinking of. While he is scheduled to participate in the three-point contest, he’s also been recently announced as the evening’s musical entertainment under the guise of Dame D.O.L.L.A.

That’s right: The league’s reigning mic champ will finally show off some synergy between his on-court and off-court endeavors. According to NBA reporter Shams Charania, Dame has been booked to not only jack up threes but also to lay down rhymes. Charania tweeted the announcement yesterday evening just before the start of the wild Rockets/Lakers game, which may have contributed to the news getting lost in the rush.

Dame D.O.L.L.A. on the mic, All-Star Saturday night. https://t.co/x3hkfcUdMG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2020

Lillard released his third album, Big D.O.L.L.A., independently in August of last year, with a deluxe version dropping in October. Damian’s mic skills have drawn favorable comparisons to Shaq’s, particularly when the two battled last year, and received praise and support from the likes of rap veterans 2 Chainz, Juvenile, and Lil Wayne, who have all appeared on his albums.

Watch the NBA’s All-Star Weekend festivities in Chicago beginning next week, February 14 through Sunday, February 16.