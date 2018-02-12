After getting engaged just last summer, indie rock power couple Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are expecting a baby together. The pair met and began to get close when working together on Branch’s latest album, Hopeless Love, which Carney produced. During the process, Branch shared that Carney proposed to her on her birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Well, the couple stuck to that format to share another bit of even happier news — they’re expecting their first child together. Instead of moving forward with plans for their wedding, the baby was a bit of surprise and will move things into a different order for the new family. “Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise,” Branch wrote on Instagram, along with a heart emoji. “Wedding is postponed and Baby Carney is happening this summer! Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited! xx.”

Since they started dating, the couple not only brought Branch’s music back out into the light, but teamed up for a cover of the classic America song “A Horse With No Name” for the Bojack Horseman soundtrack album. Looks like they’ll be focused on family for the time being, though.